Which of the following was a significant business ethical issue in the 1970s?
A
Widespread adoption of blockchain technology
B
Implementation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act
C
Mandatory environmental sustainability reporting
D
Bribery of foreign officials by U.S. corporations
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about a significant business ethical issue in the 1970s, which requires knowledge of historical events and ethical challenges during that time.
Review the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it aligns with the timeline and ethical concerns of the 1970s.
Option 1: Widespread adoption of blockchain technology. Blockchain technology was not developed or widely adopted in the 1970s, so this option is not relevant.
Option 2: Implementation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The Sarbanes-Oxley Act was enacted in 2002, far after the 1970s, making this option incorrect.
Option 3: Mandatory environmental sustainability reporting. While environmental concerns began to emerge in the 1970s, mandatory reporting was not a significant ethical issue during that time. The correct answer is bribery of foreign officials by U.S. corporations, which was a major ethical concern in the 1970s and led to the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act of 1977.
