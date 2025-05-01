Which of the following is NOT a reason for a business to purchase key person life insurance?
A
To provide retirement benefits to all employees
B
To compensate for lost profits resulting from the loss of a key employee
C
To provide funds to recruit and train a replacement for a key employee
D
To pay off business debts in the event of the key person's death
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of key person life insurance: It is a policy purchased by a business to protect against financial losses that may occur due to the death of a key employee who is critical to the company's operations.
Review the options provided in the question and identify the purposes that align with the intent of key person life insurance. These typically include compensating for lost profits, recruiting and training a replacement, or paying off business debts caused by the loss of the key employee.
Analyze the option 'To provide retirement benefits to all employees.' This does not align with the purpose of key person life insurance, as it is not designed to provide general employee benefits but rather to mitigate specific financial risks associated with the loss of a key individual.
Compare the other options ('To compensate for lost profits,' 'To provide funds to recruit and train a replacement,' and 'To pay off business debts') with the purpose of key person life insurance. These align with the policy's intent to protect the business from financial harm caused by the loss of a key employee.
Conclude that the option 'To provide retirement benefits to all employees' is NOT a reason for a business to purchase key person life insurance, as it falls outside the scope of the policy's intended purpose.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian