Which type of accounting is most commonly used by traditional banks to record day-to-day financial transactions?
A
Tax accounting
B
Managerial accounting
C
Financial accounting
D
Cost accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of accounting mentioned in the problem: Tax accounting, Managerial accounting, Financial accounting, and Cost accounting.
Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations, ensuring accurate reporting for tax purposes.
Managerial accounting is used internally by organizations to make decisions, plan, and control operations, focusing on future-oriented data.
Cost accounting deals with analyzing and controlling costs within an organization, often used for manufacturing or production processes.
Financial accounting is the most commonly used type of accounting by traditional banks to record day-to-day financial transactions. It involves preparing financial statements, such as balance sheets and income statements, to provide an accurate picture of the financial position and performance of the entity.
