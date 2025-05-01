An individual who is authorized and consents to represent the interests of another person is called a:
A
Trustee
B
Agent
C
Auditor
D
Principal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms in the question: A 'Trustee' is someone who holds and manages assets for the benefit of another. An 'Auditor' is responsible for examining financial records to ensure accuracy. A 'Principal' is the person who authorizes another to act on their behalf. An 'Agent' is the individual who is authorized to act on behalf of the Principal.
Focus on the phrase 'authorized and consents to represent the interests of another person.' This indicates a relationship where one party (the Agent) acts on behalf of another party (the Principal).
Eliminate options that do not fit the description. A 'Trustee' manages assets but does not necessarily represent another person in a broader sense. An 'Auditor' does not represent interests but rather ensures compliance and accuracy. A 'Principal' is the one being represented, not the one representing.
Identify that the correct term for someone who is authorized to represent another person is 'Agent.' This is a fundamental concept in agency relationships in financial accounting and business law.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Agent,' as it aligns with the definition provided in the question.
