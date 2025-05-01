Which type of accounting is primarily concerned with recording and reporting transactions for multiple entities, such as when an agent may represent several insurers?
A
Agency accounting
B
Tax accounting
C
Managerial accounting
D
Cost accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: It is asking about a type of accounting that deals with recording and reporting transactions for multiple entities, such as when an agent represents several insurers.
Review the definitions of the accounting types provided in the options: Agency accounting, Tax accounting, Managerial accounting, and Cost accounting.
Agency accounting is primarily concerned with recording and reporting transactions for multiple entities, such as when an agent represents several insurers. This involves tracking transactions between the agent and the entities they represent.
Tax accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws and regulations, ensuring accurate reporting of taxable income and deductions. It is not related to managing transactions for multiple entities.
Managerial accounting and Cost accounting are internal accounting methods used for decision-making and cost analysis within a single organization, not for managing transactions across multiple entities.
