When reallocating a transaction among multiple accounting codes, which of the following best describes the correct journal entry process?
A
Debit all accounts involved in the reallocation.
B
Debit the original account and credit the new accounts for the reallocated amounts.
C
Credit all accounts involved in the reallocation.
D
Credit the original account and debit the new accounts for the reallocated amounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of reallocation: Reallocation involves transferring amounts from one account to another to reflect the correct allocation of expenses or revenues. This process ensures accurate financial reporting.
Recall the basic accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. In journal entries, debits increase assets or expenses, while credits increase liabilities, equity, or revenue. This principle will guide the reallocation process.
Identify the original account and the new accounts: The original account is the one from which the amount is being removed (credited), and the new accounts are the ones receiving the reallocated amounts (debited).
Record the journal entry: Credit the original account to reduce its balance and debit the new accounts to increase their balances. This ensures the total debits equal the total credits, maintaining the balance in the accounting equation.
Verify the reallocation: Double-check the amounts and accounts involved to ensure the reallocation is accurate and aligns with the organization's financial policies.
