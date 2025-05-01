Which of the following journal entries records the amount in the wrong column (debit instead of credit, or vice versa)?
A
Crediting Accounts Payable when paying off a supplier
B
Crediting Capital when the owner invests cash
C
Debiting Cash for a sale of inventory
D
Debiting Revenue when earning service income
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the basic rules of journal entries. In double-entry accounting, every transaction involves at least one debit and one credit. Debits and credits must always balance, and they are recorded in specific accounts based on the nature of the transaction.
Step 2: Analyze the first option: 'Crediting Accounts Payable when paying off a supplier.' When paying off a supplier, the Accounts Payable account is reduced (debited), and Cash is credited to reflect the payment. Crediting Accounts Payable in this case would be incorrect.
Step 3: Analyze the second option: 'Crediting Capital when the owner invests cash.' When the owner invests cash, the Capital account is credited to reflect the increase in equity, and Cash is debited to show the inflow of funds. This entry is correct.
Step 4: Analyze the third option: 'Debiting Cash for a sale of inventory.' When inventory is sold, Cash is debited to reflect the inflow of money, and Revenue is credited to record the income earned. This entry is correct.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth option: 'Debiting Revenue when earning service income.' Revenue is always credited when income is earned, as it increases equity. Debiting Revenue would be incorrect because it would reduce equity instead of increasing it. This is the wrong entry.
