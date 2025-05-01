The finance function is usually responsible for which of the following processes?
A
Managing employee recruitment
B
Recording daily sales transactions
C
Auditing external financial statements
D
Budgeting and financial planning
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the finance function in an organization. The finance function is primarily responsible for managing financial resources, planning, and ensuring the organization's financial health.
Identify the processes listed in the problem and evaluate whether they align with the finance function's responsibilities. For example, managing employee recruitment is typically handled by the Human Resources department, not the finance function.
Consider the process of recording daily sales transactions. While this involves financial data, it is typically part of the accounting function rather than the broader finance function.
Examine the process of auditing external financial statements. This is usually performed by external auditors or the accounting department, not the finance function.
Recognize that budgeting and financial planning are core responsibilities of the finance function. These processes involve forecasting, allocating resources, and ensuring the organization meets its financial goals.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian