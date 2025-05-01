owns and operates businesses in multiple, often unrelated, industries
B
is owned by the government and provides public services
C
focuses exclusively on a single line of business
D
is formed by merging two companies in the same industry
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of a conglomerate: A conglomerate is a corporation that owns and operates businesses in multiple, often unrelated industries.
Analyze the options provided in the problem to identify the correct description of a conglomerate.
Option 1: 'owns and operates businesses in multiple, often unrelated, industries' aligns with the definition of a conglomerate.
Option 2: 'is owned by the government and provides public services' does not describe a conglomerate; this is more characteristic of a government-owned entity.
Option 3: 'focuses exclusively on a single line of business' contradicts the concept of a conglomerate, which operates in multiple industries. Option 4: 'is formed by merging two companies in the same industry' describes a merger, not a conglomerate.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian