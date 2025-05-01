Which of the following is primarily concerned with providing information to internal users for decision-making purposes?
A
Tax Accounting
B
Financial Accounting
C
Auditing
D
Managerial Accounting
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key purpose of each accounting discipline: Tax Accounting focuses on compliance with tax laws, Financial Accounting provides information to external users, Auditing ensures accuracy and compliance, and Managerial Accounting is designed for internal decision-making.
Recognize that internal users typically include managers and employees who need detailed and timely information to make operational and strategic decisions.
Managerial Accounting provides tools such as budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis, which are essential for internal decision-making.
Contrast Managerial Accounting with Financial Accounting, which is primarily concerned with external reporting to stakeholders like investors and creditors.
Conclude that Managerial Accounting is the correct answer because it is specifically tailored to meet the needs of internal users for decision-making purposes.
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian