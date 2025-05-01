Which term best describes someone who owns, operates, and takes the risk of a business venture?
A
Auditor
B
Shareholder
C
Entrepreneur
D
Bookkeeper
Step 1: Understand the definitions of the terms provided in the question. An auditor is a professional who examines financial records to ensure accuracy and compliance. A shareholder is an individual or entity that owns shares in a company. A bookkeeper is responsible for recording financial transactions. An entrepreneur is someone who owns, operates, and takes the risk of a business venture.
Step 2: Analyze the question to identify the key characteristics being described. The question specifies ownership, operation, and risk-taking in a business venture.
Step 3: Match the characteristics described in the question to the definitions of the terms. Ownership, operation, and risk-taking align with the definition of an entrepreneur.
Step 4: Eliminate the other options based on their definitions. An auditor does not own or operate a business; they review financial records. A shareholder owns shares but does not necessarily operate or take risks in the business. A bookkeeper records transactions but does not own or operate the business.
Step 5: Conclude that the term 'Entrepreneur' best fits the description provided in the question.
