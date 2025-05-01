Sales returns and sales allowances are ______ accounts and require a debit entry to increase the account.
A
expense
B
liability
C
contra-revenue
D
asset
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a contra-revenue account: A contra-revenue account is used to reduce the total revenue reported on the income statement. Examples include sales returns and allowances, which represent reductions in revenue due to returned goods or allowances granted to customers.
Recognize the normal balance of a contra-revenue account: Contra-revenue accounts have a normal debit balance, which is opposite to the normal credit balance of revenue accounts.
Analyze the transaction type: Sales returns and allowances are recorded as reductions to revenue, so they are classified as contra-revenue accounts rather than expense, liability, or asset accounts.
Determine the journal entry: To increase a contra-revenue account like sales returns or allowances, a debit entry is required. For example, when a customer returns goods, you would debit the Sales Returns and Allowances account and credit Accounts Receivable or Cash.
Apply this understanding to the problem: Since sales returns and allowances are contra-revenue accounts, they require a debit entry to increase the account balance, aligning with the correct answer provided.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian