2. Which of the following best describes the process of recording transactions in a journal?
A
Summarizing account balances at the end of the period.
B
Posting transactions directly to the ledger without initial recording.
C
Entering each transaction as a debit and a credit in chronological order.
D
Preparing financial statements from the trial balance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a journal: A journal is the book of original entry where transactions are recorded in chronological order before being posted to the ledger.
Recognize the double-entry system: Each transaction is recorded as a debit and a credit to ensure the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) remains balanced.
Identify the process: Transactions are entered into the journal with details such as the date, accounts affected, amounts, and a brief description of the transaction.
Clarify the distinction: Recording transactions in a journal is different from summarizing account balances, posting directly to the ledger, or preparing financial statements. These are separate steps in the accounting cycle.
Conclude the correct description: The process of recording transactions in a journal involves entering each transaction as a debit and a credit in chronological order.
