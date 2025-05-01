If Molly purchases merchandise with a list price of $12,000 and is offered a trade discount of 10% and a cash discount of 2/10, n/30, what will be the net sales amount recorded by the seller if Molly pays within the discount period?
A
$11,760
B
$10,800
C
$12,000
D
$10,584
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the trade discount. A trade discount is a reduction in the list price offered by the seller. Calculate the trade discount amount by multiplying the list price ($12,000) by the trade discount rate (10%). Use the formula: Trade Discount = List Price × Trade Discount Rate.
Step 2: Subtract the trade discount amount from the list price to determine the discounted price. Use the formula: Discounted Price = List Price - Trade Discount.
Step 3: Understand the cash discount terms '2/10, n/30'. This means a 2% cash discount is available if payment is made within 10 days; otherwise, the full amount is due within 30 days. Since Molly pays within the discount period, calculate the cash discount amount by multiplying the discounted price (from Step 2) by the cash discount rate (2%). Use the formula: Cash Discount = Discounted Price × Cash Discount Rate.
Step 4: Subtract the cash discount amount from the discounted price to determine the net sales amount recorded by the seller. Use the formula: Net Sales Amount = Discounted Price - Cash Discount.
Step 5: Verify the calculation process by ensuring each step logically follows the previous one and aligns with the problem's requirements. The net sales amount recorded by the seller is the final value after applying both discounts.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian