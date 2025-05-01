If Zach makes 154 monthly payments to pay off a $910 debt, how many years will it take him to pay off the debt?
A
6.42 years
B
7.5 years
C
9.25 years
D
12.83 years
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Zach is making monthly payments to pay off a debt, and we need to determine how many years it will take him to pay off the debt based on the number of monthly payments (154).
Step 2: Recall the relationship between months and years. There are 12 months in a year, so to convert months into years, divide the total number of months by 12.
Step 3: Set up the formula for conversion: \( \text{Years} = \frac{\text{Total Months}}{12} \). Substitute the given value of 154 months into the formula.
Step 4: Perform the division operation: \( \text{Years} = \frac{154}{12} \). This will give the number of years it takes Zach to pay off the debt.
Step 5: Interpret the result. If the division yields a decimal, round it appropriately or leave it as a decimal depending on the context of the problem.
