When a company earns revenue on account, which of the following best describes the effect on the financial statements?
From an accrual accounting perspective, label the following events as an expense or not an expense:
• An employee works all week for the company:
•The company pays the employee for the past two weeks of work:
•The company occupies a space for a month
•The company pays for a year's worth of rent