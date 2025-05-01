When a company earns revenue on account, which of the following best describes the effect on the financial statements?
A
Only cash increases; no other accounts are affected.
B
Revenue is recognized and accounts receivable increases.
C
Revenue is not recognized until cash is received.
D
Expenses are recognized and accounts payable increases.
1
Understand the concept of 'revenue on account': Revenue earned on account means the company has provided goods or services but has not yet received cash payment. Instead, the company expects to receive payment in the future, which is recorded as accounts receivable.
Identify the impact on the financial statements: When revenue is earned on account, it affects two accounts: (1) Revenue, which increases to reflect the income earned, and (2) Accounts Receivable, which increases to show the amount owed by customers.
Clarify why cash is not affected: Since the company has not yet received payment, cash does not increase. The transaction is recorded as accounts receivable, representing the promise of future payment.
Explain why revenue is recognized immediately: According to the accrual basis of accounting, revenue is recognized when it is earned, not when cash is received. This ensures the financial statements accurately reflect the company's performance during the period.
Address incorrect options: (1) Revenue is recognized and accounts receivable increases is correct. (2) Revenue is not recognized until cash is received is incorrect because it contradicts accrual accounting principles. (3) Expenses are recognized and accounts payable increases is unrelated to revenue earned on account.
