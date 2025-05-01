What is the primary purpose of preparing a post-closing trial balance?
A
To prepare financial statements for the next accounting period
B
To list all revenue and expense accounts with their balances
C
To record adjusting entries for accrued expenses
D
To verify that total debits equal total credits after closing entries have been made
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a post-closing trial balance: It is a report prepared after closing entries are made to ensure that the ledger is balanced and ready for the next accounting period.
Recognize that the primary purpose of the post-closing trial balance is to verify that total debits equal total credits after closing entries have been made. This ensures the accuracy of the accounting records.
Note that the post-closing trial balance only includes permanent accounts (assets, liabilities, and equity) because temporary accounts (revenues, expenses, and dividends) are closed to retained earnings during the closing process.
Eliminate incorrect options: Preparing financial statements for the next accounting period is not the purpose of the post-closing trial balance; listing revenue and expense accounts is irrelevant since they are closed; recording adjusting entries for accrued expenses happens before closing entries.
Conclude that the correct answer is: 'To verify that total debits equal total credits after closing entries have been made,' as this aligns with the purpose of the post-closing trial balance.
