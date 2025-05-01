Why are temporary accounts omitted from a post-closing trial balance?
A
Because they represent long-term assets and liabilities.
B
Because they are not used in the preparation of financial statements.
C
Because they are only used for internal management purposes.
D
Because their balances have been closed to zero at the end of the accounting period.
1
Understand the concept of temporary accounts: Temporary accounts are accounts that track financial activity for a specific accounting period, such as revenues, expenses, and dividends. These accounts are reset to zero at the end of the period.
Recognize the purpose of closing entries: Closing entries are made at the end of the accounting period to transfer the balances of temporary accounts to permanent accounts (e.g., transferring net income to retained earnings). This ensures that temporary accounts start fresh for the next period.
Learn why temporary accounts are omitted: Since the balances of temporary accounts are closed to zero, they do not carry forward to the next accounting period. Therefore, they are not included in the post-closing trial balance, which only lists accounts with non-zero balances.
Understand the role of the post-closing trial balance: The post-closing trial balance is prepared after closing entries are made. It ensures that the ledger is balanced and only includes permanent accounts, such as assets, liabilities, and equity, which are used in the preparation of financial statements.
Connect the reasoning to the correct answer: Temporary accounts are omitted from the post-closing trial balance because their balances have been closed to zero at the end of the accounting period, making them irrelevant for the trial balance.
