Which of the following best describes a 'common base year balance sheet' in the context of classified balance sheet components?
A
A balance sheet that only includes current assets and current liabilities.
B
A balance sheet in which each item is expressed as a percentage of the total assets for a selected base year.
C
A balance sheet prepared using the cash basis of accounting.
D
A balance sheet that lists assets and liabilities in order of liquidity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a 'common base year balance sheet': This type of balance sheet is used in financial analysis to compare financial data over time. Each item on the balance sheet is expressed as a percentage of the total assets for a selected base year, allowing for trend analysis and comparison across periods.
Eliminate the incorrect options: Review each option provided in the question and determine if it aligns with the definition of a 'common base year balance sheet'.
Option 1: 'A balance sheet that only includes current assets and current liabilities' - This is incorrect because a common base year balance sheet includes all components of the balance sheet, not just current assets and liabilities.
Option 3: 'A balance sheet prepared using the cash basis of accounting' - This is incorrect because the cash basis of accounting refers to a method of recording transactions, not the format or analysis of a balance sheet.
Option 4: 'A balance sheet that lists assets and liabilities in order of liquidity' - This is incorrect because listing items in order of liquidity is a characteristic of a classified balance sheet, not a common base year balance sheet. The correct answer is the option that describes expressing each item as a percentage of total assets for a base year.
Watch next
Master Classified Balance Sheet Components with a bite sized video explanation from Brian