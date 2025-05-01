Which of the following items would most likely be classified as a current asset on Armani Company's classified balance sheet?
A
Land
B
Goodwill
C
Accounts Receivable
D
Bonds Payable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of current assets: Current assets are resources expected to be converted into cash, sold, or consumed within one year or the operating cycle, whichever is longer. Examples include cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and prepaid expenses.
Review the items listed in the problem: Land, Goodwill, Accounts Receivable, and Bonds Payable. Determine whether each item meets the criteria for classification as a current asset.
Analyze 'Land': Land is a long-term asset because it is not expected to be converted into cash or used up within one year. Therefore, it is not classified as a current asset.
Analyze 'Goodwill': Goodwill is an intangible asset that represents the excess of purchase price over the fair value of identifiable net assets acquired in a business combination. It is a long-term asset and not classified as a current asset.
Analyze 'Accounts Receivable': Accounts receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. Since these amounts are typically collected within one year, they are classified as a current asset on the balance sheet.
Watch next
Master Classified Balance Sheet Components with a bite sized video explanation from Brian