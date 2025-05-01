Which of the following best defines an outstanding balance in the context of net sales?
A
The total revenue a company earns before deducting sales returns, allowances, and discounts.
B
The total value of inventory remaining at the end of the period.
C
The amount of money a customer still owes to a company after all payments and returns have been accounted for.
D
The cash received from customers during the accounting period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'outstanding balance' in the context of financial accounting. It refers to the amount of money a customer still owes to a company after all payments, returns, and adjustments have been accounted for.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. The goal is to identify which option aligns with the definition of 'outstanding balance.'
Step 3: Eliminate options that do not match the definition. For example, 'The total revenue a company earns before deducting sales returns, allowances, and discounts' refers to gross sales, not outstanding balance.
Step 4: Similarly, eliminate 'The total value of inventory remaining at the end of the period,' as this pertains to inventory valuation, not customer balances.
Step 5: Confirm that the correct answer is 'The amount of money a customer still owes to a company after all payments and returns have been accounted for,' as it directly matches the definition of outstanding balance.
