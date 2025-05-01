If you have 4 quarters and 2 nickels, what is your total amount in net sales revenue, assuming each coin represents a dollar of sales and there are no deductions for returns, allowances, or discounts?
A
$4.10
B
$4.20
C
$4.50
D
$4.25
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. Each coin represents a dollar of sales revenue. You are given 4 quarters and 2 nickels, and you need to calculate the total net sales revenue without any deductions for returns, allowances, or discounts.
Step 2: Determine the value of the quarters. Since each quarter represents $1 of sales revenue, multiply the number of quarters (4) by $1. This gives the total revenue from quarters.
Step 3: Determine the value of the nickels. Similarly, each nickel represents $1 of sales revenue. Multiply the number of nickels (2) by $1 to find the total revenue from nickels.
Step 4: Add the revenue from quarters and nickels together. This will give you the total net sales revenue.
Step 5: Verify your calculation by ensuring the sum matches the total number of coins multiplied by $1, as each coin represents $1 of sales revenue.
