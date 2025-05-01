The company needed to find a way to quantify and report its financial performance. Which of the following best describes the primary purpose of financial accounting?
A
To manage internal operations and set employee performance targets
B
To calculate tax liabilities for government agencies
C
To provide useful information to external users for decision-making purposes
D
To ensure compliance with environmental regulations
1
Understand the purpose of financial accounting: Financial accounting is primarily concerned with providing financial information about a company to external users, such as investors, creditors, and regulatory agencies, to help them make informed decisions.
Differentiate financial accounting from managerial accounting: Managerial accounting focuses on internal operations and decision-making, such as setting employee performance targets, while financial accounting is aimed at external reporting.
Eliminate incorrect options: The option 'To manage internal operations and set employee performance targets' relates to managerial accounting, not financial accounting. Similarly, 'To calculate tax liabilities for government agencies' is a function of tax accounting, and 'To ensure compliance with environmental regulations' is not a primary purpose of financial accounting.
Identify the correct purpose: The correct purpose of financial accounting is 'To provide useful information to external users for decision-making purposes.' This aligns with the goal of preparing financial statements like the balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement.
Conclude: The primary purpose of financial accounting is to ensure that external stakeholders have access to reliable and relevant financial data to evaluate the company's performance and make decisions.
