A company manufactures a part that is designed to be 1000 mm long. During quality control, which of the following would be considered useful information for financial accounting purposes?
A
The cost incurred to produce each part
B
The color preference of the production manager
C
The average length deviation from 1000 mm
D
The number of employees in the marketing department
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem. Financial accounting focuses on recording, summarizing, and reporting financial transactions and information that is useful for decision-making. It is concerned with monetary values and costs rather than operational or qualitative aspects like color preferences or physical deviations.
Step 2: Analyze each option provided in the problem. The cost incurred to produce each part is directly related to financial accounting because it involves monetary values and impacts the company's financial statements, such as the cost of goods sold and inventory valuation.
Step 3: Evaluate the other options. The color preference of the production manager is not relevant to financial accounting as it does not involve monetary transactions or financial reporting. Similarly, the average length deviation from 1000 mm is a quality control metric and not directly tied to financial accounting.
Step 4: Consider the number of employees in the marketing department. While this information might be useful for managerial accounting or human resource planning, it is not directly relevant to financial accounting unless it impacts payroll expenses or other financial metrics.
Step 5: Conclude that the most useful information for financial accounting purposes is the cost incurred to produce each part, as it directly affects the company's financial records and reporting.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian