In regard to business ethics, implementing the motto "be honest and treat people fairly" is best described as:
A
A marketing strategy to increase sales
B
A legal requirement for all business transactions
C
A financial reporting standard
D
A fundamental ethical principle guiding business conduct
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business ethics, which refers to the principles and standards that guide behavior in the world of business.
Recognize that the motto 'be honest and treat people fairly' aligns with ethical principles rather than legal requirements, marketing strategies, or financial reporting standards.
Differentiate between ethical principles and other business practices: marketing strategies aim to promote sales, legal requirements are mandated by law, and financial reporting standards ensure accurate and transparent financial information.
Identify that ethical principles guide behavior and decision-making in business, promoting trust, fairness, and integrity in interactions with stakeholders.
Conclude that the motto 'be honest and treat people fairly' is best described as a fundamental ethical principle guiding business conduct.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian