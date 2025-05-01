Step 1: Understand the nature of the transaction. Lita Lopez is investing $10,000 cash into the business, which means the business is receiving cash and the owner's equity in the business is increasing.
Step 2: Identify the accounts involved. The two accounts affected are 'Cash' (an asset account) and 'Owner's Capital' (an equity account).
Step 3: Determine the type of account and the impact of the transaction. Cash is an asset account, and it increases with a debit. Owner's Capital is an equity account, and it increases with a credit.
Step 4: Apply the double-entry accounting principle. For every transaction, there must be at least one debit and one credit of equal amounts. In this case, debit the 'Cash' account for $10,000 and credit the 'Owner's Capital' account for $10,000.
Step 5: Record the journal entry. The journal entry would be: Debit Cash $10,000; Credit Owner's Capital $10,000. This reflects the increase in assets (cash) and the increase in equity (owner's capital).
