Which of the following is a professional liability for which producers can be sued under the context of fraud and the fraud triangle?
A
Misrepresentation of financial statements
B
Following internal controls
C
Preparing budgets accurately
D
Paying taxes on time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the question: The problem is asking about professional liability related to fraud and the fraud triangle. The fraud triangle consists of three elements: opportunity, pressure (or incentive), and rationalization.
Analyze the options provided: Misrepresentation of financial statements, Following internal controls, Preparing budgets accurately, and Paying taxes on time. Consider which of these could be linked to fraud and the fraud triangle.
Focus on the concept of 'misrepresentation of financial statements': This involves intentionally providing false or misleading information in financial reports, which directly relates to the opportunity and rationalization elements of the fraud triangle.
Evaluate the other options: 'Following internal controls' is a preventive measure against fraud, not a liability. 'Preparing budgets accurately' and 'Paying taxes on time' are standard professional responsibilities but do not directly relate to fraud or the fraud triangle.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Misrepresentation of financial statements' because it is a professional liability that aligns with the context of fraud and the fraud triangle.
Watch next
Master Fraud and the Fraud Triangle with a bite sized video explanation from Brian