If one owner of a partnership makes a bad decision that results in the business being sued, then:
A
The partners are protected by limited liability and cannot be sued personally.
B
All partners may be personally liable for the debts and obligations arising from the lawsuit.
C
Only the partner who made the bad decision is liable for the lawsuit.
D
The partnership itself is dissolved immediately.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of partnership liability: In a partnership, all partners share the responsibility for the business's debts and obligations unless the partnership is structured as a limited liability partnership (LLP).
Review the principle of joint and several liability: In a general partnership, partners are jointly and severally liable, meaning each partner can be held personally responsible for the full amount of the partnership's debts and obligations.
Analyze the scenario: If one partner makes a bad decision that leads to a lawsuit, the liability typically extends to all partners in a general partnership, as they share responsibility for the actions taken on behalf of the business.
Clarify the incorrect options: Limited liability protection applies only to specific types of partnerships, such as LLPs or corporations, not general partnerships. Additionally, the partnership is not automatically dissolved due to a lawsuit unless specific dissolution terms are triggered.
Conclude the correct answer: In a general partnership, all partners may be personally liable for the debts and obligations arising from the lawsuit, as per the principle of joint and several liability.
