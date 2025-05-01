Understand the concept of Net Present Value (NPV): NPV is the difference between the present value of cash inflows and the present value of cash outflows over a period of time. It is calculated using the formula: NPV = ∑ t = 1 n CF t ( 1 + r ) t - Initial Investment , where CFt is the cash flow at time t, r is the discount rate (cost of capital), and t is the time period.