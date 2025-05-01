Which of the following statements about annuities is true?
A
An annuity is a series of equal payments made at regular intervals over a specified period of time.
B
Annuities can only be paid at the end of each period, never at the beginning.
C
The present value of an annuity is always greater than its future value.
D
An annuity always involves payments that increase each period.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of an annuity: An annuity is a financial arrangement where a series of equal payments are made at regular intervals over a specified period of time. This is a foundational concept in financial accounting.
Clarify the timing of payments: Annuities can be classified into two types based on the timing of payments—ordinary annuities (payments made at the end of each period) and annuities due (payments made at the beginning of each period). Therefore, the statement that annuities can only be paid at the end of each period is incorrect.
Compare present value and future value: The present value of an annuity depends on the discount rate and the timing of payments. It is not always greater than the future value; the relationship between present value and future value depends on the interest rate and the number of periods.
Evaluate the nature of payments: An annuity involves equal payments over time, not payments that increase each period. If payments increase, it is not considered a standard annuity but rather a growing annuity or another type of financial arrangement.
Identify the correct statement: Based on the analysis, the correct statement is that an annuity is a series of equal payments made at regular intervals over a specified period of time.
