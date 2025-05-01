Which of the following is NOT considered one of the primary financial statements prepared by a company?
A
Balance Sheet
B
Income Statement
C
Statement of Marketing Activities
D
Statement of Retained Earnings
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the primary financial statements: The primary financial statements prepared by a company include the Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Statement of Cash Flows, and Statement of Retained Earnings. These are essential for providing a comprehensive view of a company's financial performance and position.
Identify the purpose of each primary financial statement: The Balance Sheet shows the company's financial position at a specific point in time, the Income Statement reports the company's financial performance over a period, the Statement of Cash Flows details cash inflows and outflows, and the Statement of Retained Earnings explains changes in retained earnings over a period.
Analyze the given options: The options provided are Balance Sheet, Income Statement, Statement of Marketing Activities, and Statement of Retained Earnings. Compare these to the list of primary financial statements.
Recognize the odd one out: The Statement of Marketing Activities is not considered one of the primary financial statements. It is not a standard financial statement prepared by companies and does not provide the same level of financial insight as the others.
Conclude the answer: Based on the analysis, the Statement of Marketing Activities is the correct answer to the question as it is not one of the primary financial statements prepared by a company.
Watch next
Master Financial Statements with a bite sized video explanation from Brian