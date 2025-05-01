If a company wants to achieve a target profit of $120 and has fixed costs of $200, a unit selling price of $20, and a unit variable cost of $10, what are the net sales dollars required to attain the target profit?
A
$6400
B
$6400
C
$640
D
$640
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The company wants to achieve a target profit of $120, has fixed costs of $200, a unit selling price of $20, and a unit variable cost of $10. The goal is to calculate the net sales dollars required to attain the target profit.
Step 2: Use the Contribution Margin per Unit formula to determine how much profit is generated per unit sold. Contribution Margin per Unit = Selling Price per Unit - Variable Cost per Unit. In MathML:
Step 3: Calculate the Break-Even Sales in Units using the formula: Break-Even Sales in Units = (Fixed Costs + Target Profit) / Contribution Margin per Unit. In MathML:
Step 4: Convert the Break-Even Sales in Units to Net Sales Dollars using the formula: Net Sales Dollars = Break-Even Sales in Units × Selling Price per Unit. In MathML:
Step 5: Perform the calculations step by step using the formulas provided to determine the net sales dollars required to achieve the target profit.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian