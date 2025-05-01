Which one of the following will increase the profit margin of a firm?
A
Decreasing sales returns and allowances
B
Increasing operating expenses
C
Increasing cost of goods sold
D
Increasing sales discounts offered to customers
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of profit margin: Profit margin is calculated as (Net Income / Sales Revenue) × 100. It represents the percentage of sales revenue that turns into profit after all expenses are deducted.
Analyze the impact of sales returns and allowances: Sales returns and allowances reduce the net sales revenue. Decreasing these amounts will increase net sales revenue, which positively impacts the profit margin.
Evaluate the effect of operating expenses: Increasing operating expenses reduces net income, which negatively impacts the profit margin. Therefore, this option would decrease the profit margin.
Consider the impact of cost of goods sold (COGS): Increasing COGS reduces gross profit, which in turn reduces net income. A lower net income leads to a lower profit margin.
Assess the effect of sales discounts: Increasing sales discounts reduces net sales revenue, which negatively impacts the profit margin. Therefore, this option would also decrease the profit margin.
Watch next
Master Net Sales:Sales Discounts (Gross Method) with a bite sized video explanation from Brian