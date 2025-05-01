Which of the following statements best explains how technology has impacted internal control systems?
A
Technology has made internal control systems obsolete, eliminating the need for monitoring and oversight.
B
Technology has reduced the importance of segregation of duties within internal control systems.
C
Technology has no significant effect on the effectiveness of internal control systems.
D
Technology has enhanced internal control systems by automating processes, improving accuracy, and enabling real-time monitoring.
1
Understand the concept of internal control systems: Internal control systems are processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, safeguard assets, and ensure compliance with laws and regulations.
Analyze the impact of technology on internal control systems: Technology has introduced automation, which reduces human error, improves efficiency, and enhances the accuracy of financial data processing.
Consider the role of real-time monitoring: Technology enables real-time tracking and monitoring of transactions, which helps in identifying and addressing discrepancies or fraud promptly.
Evaluate the importance of segregation of duties: While technology can streamline processes, segregation of duties remains crucial to prevent unauthorized access or fraud. Technology supports this by providing access controls and audit trails.
Conclude how technology enhances internal control systems: Technology strengthens internal control systems by automating processes, improving accuracy, enabling real-time monitoring, and supporting compliance with regulations.
