A strong and effective internal control environment can be enhanced by:
A
Minimizing management involvement in daily operations
B
Establishing clear lines of authority and responsibility
C
Relying solely on external auditors for internal control assessment
D
Allowing employees to set their own policies without oversight
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control: Internal control refers to the processes and procedures implemented by an organization to ensure the integrity of financial and operational information, compliance with laws and regulations, and the safeguarding of assets.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine whether it contributes to a strong and effective internal control environment.
Option 1: Minimizing management involvement in daily operations - This could weaken internal control as management oversight is crucial for ensuring compliance and accountability.
Option 2: Establishing clear lines of authority and responsibility - This enhances internal control by ensuring accountability and clarity in roles, which reduces the risk of errors or fraud.
Option 3: Relying solely on external auditors for internal control assessment - External auditors provide valuable insights, but relying solely on them is insufficient as internal controls should be actively monitored and maintained by the organization itself.
Watch next
Master Five Components of Internal Controls with a bite sized video explanation from Brian