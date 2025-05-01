Which of the following helps companies in setting the appropriate size of their sales force when calculating net sales?
A
Depreciation expense
B
Forecasted net sales revenue
C
Inventory turnover ratio
D
Total assets
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net sales revenue: Net sales revenue is the total revenue generated from sales after deducting returns, allowances, and discounts. It is a key metric for assessing a company's performance and planning its operations.
Recognize the importance of forecasting: Forecasted net sales revenue is an estimate of future sales based on historical data, market trends, and other factors. It helps companies plan resources, including the size of their sales force, to meet expected demand.
Analyze why depreciation expense is not relevant: Depreciation expense relates to the allocation of the cost of tangible assets over their useful life. It does not directly impact the calculation of net sales or the size of the sales force.
Understand why inventory turnover ratio is not applicable: Inventory turnover ratio measures how efficiently a company sells and replaces its inventory. While it is useful for inventory management, it does not directly help in determining the size of the sales force.
Explain why total assets are not directly related: Total assets represent the resources owned by a company. While they are important for financial analysis, they do not provide specific insights into sales forecasting or sales force planning.
