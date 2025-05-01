Generally speaking, the payback method is best used to evaluate which type of projects?
A
Short-term projects with quick cash inflows
B
Projects where the time value of money is critical
C
Projects with significant non-cash benefits
D
Long-term projects with uncertain cash flows
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the payback method: The payback method is a capital budgeting technique that calculates the time required for an investment to generate enough cash inflows to recover its initial cost. It does not account for the time value of money or non-cash benefits.
Identify the characteristics of the payback method: This method is simple and focuses on liquidity, making it suitable for projects where quick recovery of the initial investment is important.
Evaluate the options provided: Analyze each option to determine which aligns best with the payback method's focus on short-term cash inflows and simplicity.
Eliminate options that do not fit: For example, projects with significant non-cash benefits or long-term projects with uncertain cash flows are not ideal for the payback method because it does not consider non-cash benefits or uncertainty over extended periods.
Select the most appropriate option: The payback method is best suited for short-term projects with quick cash inflows, as it prioritizes liquidity and simplicity over other factors like the time value of money or long-term uncertainties.
