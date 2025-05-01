Which of the following is NOT considered a major expense category in financial accounting?
A
Depreciation Expense
B
Cost of Goods Sold
C
Interest Revenue
D
Salaries and Wages Expense
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of expense categories in financial accounting. Expenses are costs incurred by a business to generate revenue and operate effectively. Common expense categories include operating expenses, cost of goods sold, and non-operating expenses.
Step 2: Review the provided options: Depreciation Expense, Cost of Goods Sold, Interest Revenue, and Salaries and Wages Expense. Identify which of these are typically classified as expenses in financial accounting.
Step 3: Clarify that Depreciation Expense represents the allocation of the cost of tangible assets over their useful life, and it is considered an operating expense.
Step 4: Note that Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) is a major expense category that represents the direct costs of producing goods sold by a company, such as materials and labor.
Step 5: Recognize that Interest Revenue is not an expense but rather a form of income earned from interest on investments or loans. Salaries and Wages Expense, on the other hand, is a major operating expense related to employee compensation.
