Which of the following is NOT a measure of liquidity?
A
Current Ratio
B
Debt-to-Equity Ratio
C
Cash Ratio
D
Quick Ratio
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of liquidity: Liquidity measures a company's ability to meet its short-term obligations using its most liquid assets. Common liquidity ratios include the Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio.
Review the provided options: Current Ratio, Debt-to-Equity Ratio, Cash Ratio, and Quick Ratio.
Analyze each option: The Current Ratio, Quick Ratio, and Cash Ratio are all measures of liquidity because they assess the company's ability to pay short-term liabilities using current assets.
Examine the Debt-to-Equity Ratio: This ratio measures a company's financial leverage by comparing its total liabilities to shareholders' equity. It is not a measure of liquidity but rather a measure of solvency and capital structure.
Conclude that the Debt-to-Equity Ratio is NOT a measure of liquidity, as it does not evaluate the company's ability to meet short-term obligations.
