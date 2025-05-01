Under the allowance method of accounting for uncollectible accounts, how is net accounts receivable reported on the balance sheet?
A
Accounts receivable less allowance for doubtful accounts
B
Only the gross accounts receivable is reported
C
Accounts receivable plus allowance for doubtful accounts
D
Only the allowance for doubtful accounts is reported
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of net accounts receivable: Net accounts receivable represents the amount of accounts receivable that a company expects to collect after accounting for potential uncollectible accounts.
Learn about the allowance method: Under the allowance method, companies estimate the amount of uncollectible accounts and record it as an allowance for doubtful accounts, which is a contra-asset account.
Identify the formula for net accounts receivable: Net accounts receivable is calculated as \( \text{Accounts Receivable} - \text{Allowance for Doubtful Accounts} \). This formula reflects the expected collectible amount.
Recognize how net accounts receivable is reported: On the balance sheet, net accounts receivable is presented as a single line item, showing the gross accounts receivable reduced by the allowance for doubtful accounts.
Understand why other options are incorrect: The gross accounts receivable alone does not account for uncollectible accounts, adding the allowance would inflate the receivable amount, and reporting only the allowance would omit the receivable balance entirely.
Watch next
Master Net Accounts Receivable: Allowance for Doubtful Accounts with a bite sized video explanation from Brian