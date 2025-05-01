The asset's fair market value at the balance sheet date
B
The asset's original cost minus accumulated depreciation
C
The asset's original cost plus accumulated depreciation
D
The amount received from selling the asset
Understand the concept of 'book value': The book value of a plant asset refers to the value at which the asset is recorded on the company's balance sheet. It is not the fair market value or the selling price but is derived from the asset's original cost and accumulated depreciation.
Recall the formula for book value: The book value of a plant asset is calculated as the original cost of the asset minus the accumulated depreciation. This reflects the net value of the asset after accounting for wear and tear or usage over time.
Break down the components: The 'original cost' is the purchase price of the asset, including any costs necessary to bring the asset to its intended use (e.g., shipping, installation). 'Accumulated depreciation' is the total depreciation expense recorded for the asset up to the balance sheet date.
Eliminate incorrect options: The fair market value and the selling price are not used in calculating book value. Additionally, adding accumulated depreciation to the original cost would not make sense, as depreciation reduces the asset's value over time.
Conclude with the correct answer: The book value of a plant asset is the asset's original cost minus accumulated depreciation. This aligns with the accounting principle of matching expenses with revenues over the asset's useful life.
