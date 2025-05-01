An internal control system is used to do all of the following EXCEPT:
A
Guarantee company profitability
B
Safeguard company assets
C
Ensure the accuracy and reliability of accounting records
D
Promote operational efficiency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of an internal control system: Internal control systems are processes and procedures implemented by a company to ensure the integrity of financial and accounting information, promote operational efficiency, and safeguard assets.
Review the primary objectives of internal control systems: These include safeguarding company assets, ensuring the accuracy and reliability of accounting records, and promoting operational efficiency.
Identify the exception in the question: Internal control systems are not designed to guarantee company profitability. Profitability depends on various external and internal factors, such as market conditions, business strategies, and operational performance, which are beyond the scope of internal controls.
Compare the listed options: Safeguarding assets, ensuring accurate accounting records, and promoting operational efficiency are all valid objectives of internal control systems. Guaranteeing profitability is not a function of internal controls.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Guarantee company profitability,' as it does not align with the primary objectives of an internal control system.
