What is a central responsibility of the audit committee in a public company?
A
Overseeing the integrity of the company's financial reporting process
B
Setting the company's overall business strategy
C
Managing the day-to-day operations of the accounting department
D
Approving all employee expense reports
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the audit committee in a public company. The audit committee is a subset of the board of directors responsible for overseeing financial reporting and disclosure processes.
Recognize that the central responsibility of the audit committee is to ensure the integrity of the company's financial reporting process. This includes monitoring internal controls, compliance with regulations, and the accuracy of financial statements.
Eliminate options that are not related to the audit committee's primary role. For example, setting the company's overall business strategy and managing day-to-day operations of the accounting department are responsibilities of other departments or executives, not the audit committee.
Consider the option 'Approving all employee expense reports.' While expense reports may be reviewed as part of financial oversight, this is not the central responsibility of the audit committee.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Overseeing the integrity of the company's financial reporting process,' as this aligns directly with the audit committee's primary function in a public company.
