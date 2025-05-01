Which of the following is a main advantage of organizing a firm as a corporation?
A
Corporations are easier to form than sole proprietorships
B
Owners have unlimited personal liability for business debts
C
Limited liability for shareholders
D
Profits are only taxed once at the shareholder level
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners (shareholders). It has its own rights and responsibilities, and its structure provides certain advantages and disadvantages compared to other business forms like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Identify the key advantage of a corporation: One of the main benefits of organizing a firm as a corporation is 'limited liability.' This means that shareholders are not personally liable for the corporation's debts or obligations beyond their investment in the company.
Compare the options provided in the question: Evaluate each statement to determine which aligns with the advantages of a corporation. For example, corporations are not easier to form than sole proprietorships, and owners do not have unlimited liability in a corporation.
Focus on the correct answer: Limited liability for shareholders is a defining characteristic of corporations. This protects personal assets of shareholders from being used to settle business debts.
Clarify the taxation aspect: Corporations typically face double taxation—profits are taxed at the corporate level and again at the shareholder level when dividends are distributed. This makes the statement 'Profits are only taxed once at the shareholder level' incorrect in the context of corporations.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian