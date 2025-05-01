A company employing a _______ strategy would create a new product targeted to its current customers.
A
market penetration
B
product development
C
diversification
D
market development
1
Understand the four growth strategies in the Ansoff Matrix: market penetration, product development, market development, and diversification.
Market penetration focuses on increasing sales of existing products to current customers. This strategy does not involve creating new products.
Product development involves creating new products targeted at the company's current customer base. This strategy is suitable when the company wants to innovate and offer something new to its existing market.
Market development involves selling existing products to new markets or customer segments. This strategy does not involve creating new products.
Diversification involves creating new products and targeting new markets. It is the most risky strategy as it requires entering unfamiliar territory.
