Which of the following best describes the effect of a credit entry in accounting?
A
Increases a liability or equity account
B
Decreases an asset account
C
Increases an asset account
D
Decreases a liability account
Verified step by step guidance
Understand the concept of a credit entry in accounting: A credit entry is used to record increases in liability or equity accounts and decreases in asset accounts. It is part of the double-entry accounting system, where every transaction affects at least two accounts.
Review the effect of a credit entry on liability accounts: A credit entry increases the balance of liability accounts, such as accounts payable or loans payable.
Review the effect of a credit entry on equity accounts: A credit entry increases the balance of equity accounts, such as retained earnings or common stock.
Review the effect of a credit entry on asset accounts: A credit entry decreases the balance of asset accounts, such as cash or accounts receivable.
Eliminate incorrect options based on the above understanding: The correct description of a credit entry is that it increases a liability or equity account and decreases an asset account. The other options (increases an asset account or decreases a liability account) do not align with the effect of a credit entry.
