Why might some investors view a decrease in a company's share price as a positive opportunity?
A
They can purchase more shares at a lower price, potentially increasing future returns if the price recovers.
B
A lower share price always means the company is performing better financially.
C
It guarantees that dividends will increase in the future.
D
It indicates that the company will soon be acquired at a premium.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of share price: A company's share price represents the market value of its stock, which fluctuates based on supply and demand, company performance, and broader market conditions.
Recognize the opportunity in a lower share price: When a company's share price decreases, it may allow investors to purchase more shares for the same amount of money, potentially increasing their ownership stake in the company.
Consider the potential for future returns: If the company's fundamentals are strong and the share price recovers over time, investors who bought shares at a lower price may benefit from capital appreciation, leading to higher returns.
Evaluate the risks: A lower share price does not always indicate a positive opportunity. Investors should analyze the reasons behind the price drop, such as poor financial performance or unfavorable market conditions, to assess the potential risks.
Avoid misconceptions: A lower share price does not guarantee increased dividends, better financial performance, or an imminent acquisition. Investors should base their decisions on thorough research and analysis rather than assumptions.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Cost Method Investments with a bite sized video explanation from Brian