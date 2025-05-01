Which best describes the primary purpose of making an investment in securities?
A
To increase the number of liabilities on the balance sheet
B
To avoid paying taxes on income
C
To reduce the company's equity
D
To earn a return on invested funds over time
1
Understand the concept of securities: Securities are financial instruments that represent ownership (like stocks) or a creditor relationship (like bonds) with an entity. Companies invest in securities to generate returns on their surplus funds.
Recognize the primary purpose of investing in securities: The goal is to earn a return on invested funds over time, which can come in the form of interest, dividends, or capital gains.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze why the other choices are not valid. Increasing liabilities, avoiding taxes, or reducing equity are not the primary purposes of investing in securities.
Relate the purpose to financial accounting: Investments in securities are recorded as assets on the balance sheet, reflecting the company's intention to grow its wealth through returns.
Conclude with the correct purpose: The primary purpose of making an investment in securities is to earn a return on invested funds over time, aligning with the company's financial goals and strategies.
