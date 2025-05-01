Which of the following statements is FALSE with respect to job-order costing and process costing?
A
In job-order costing, each job has its own set of cost records.
B
Process costing accumulates costs by department or process, rather than by individual job.
C
Job-order costing is typically used by service companies that provide customized services.
D
Process costing is best suited for companies that produce unique, one-of-a-kind products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts of job-order costing and process costing. Job-order costing is used for customized or unique products, where costs are tracked for individual jobs. Process costing is used for mass production of similar items, where costs are accumulated by department or process.
Analyze the statements provided in the problem. Each statement describes characteristics of either job-order costing or process costing. Compare these statements to the definitions and applications of the costing methods.
Evaluate the statement: 'Process costing is best suited for companies that produce unique, one-of-a-kind products.' This contradicts the definition of process costing, which is designed for standardized, repetitive production processes rather than unique products.
Confirm that the false statement is the one that misrepresents process costing. Process costing is not suitable for unique, one-of-a-kind products; job-order costing is better suited for such products.
Conclude that the false statement is: 'Process costing is best suited for companies that produce unique, one-of-a-kind products.' This is inconsistent with the principles of process costing.
